Hawaii island police need help finding wanted Keaau man

Hawaii island police are looking for a Keaau man who fled police in a truck by driving against the flow of traffic.

Daniel Gary Lewis, 28, is wanted on an outstanding warrant and two incidents involving a motor vehicle pursuit.

Lewis fled from police when they observed him driving a gold Isuzu truck with Hawaii license plate that reads HPV-636 and tried to stop him. He was traveling near Puainako Street.

Police stopped pursuing when Lewis began driving against traffic because they believed it would cause “too big a risk to innocent people.”

Lewis is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 146 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. He is known to frequent the Pahoa, Keaau and Hilo areas.

The Hawaii Police Department is asking people with information about the incident to call Officer Cacique Melendez of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.