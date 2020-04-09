Column: Hawaii’s endangered state mammal still needs malama
- By Suzanne Case
-
Today
- Updated 7:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER / AUG. 2019
A female monk seal named “Ka’iwi” was unfazed by a surge of surf at Kaimana Beach.
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Suzanne Case chairs the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree