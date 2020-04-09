Photo: Short Day

SHORT DAY: Abbreviated entrance ceremonies for students across Japan were held last week amid the coronavirus crisis, with masks and social distancing in place. The event marks the opening of the school term for children in Tokyo, Yokohama and other cities who have been studying at home since March. They will continue to do so after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency Tuesday. This ceremony was held at an elementary school in Fuchu, a city in Tokyo.
