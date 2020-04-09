Tottori Prefecture goes low-tech to defend against COVID-19

TOKYO >> In a nation famed for its cutting-edge robots and toilets, one prefecture is going defiantly low-tech in its effort to protect workers from COVID-19.

In what has been proudly dubbed a “Tottori-style office system,” various divisions of the Tottori Prefectural Government have begun using cardboard as partitions between desks. Space constraints at the prefectural office prevent social distancing, said Hideki Maeta, a human resources worker.

“Almost all divisions have a stockpile of unused cardboard, so it’s a very low-cost, immediate way of reducing the risk of droplet infections,” Maeta said.

As of Tuesday, Tottori was among a few prefectures without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

“We’re about to enter a phase where infections could grow exponentially, so we really need to stay on our toes,” he stressed.

In the finance division, frequented by staff from across the government, workers have been conversing through a massive piece of cardboard with a cutout in the center. The hole is covered by a plastic sheet to prevent exposure.

Social media lit up with reactions of amazement and disbelief. Some considered the effort a contradiction to Japan’s reputation as a high-tech nation.

“Wow, Japan is truly ahead of the world in technology,” Twitter user @eldrichames noted sarcastically.

Others wondered if the whole thing was an April Fools’ joke.

“We’re dead serious about this,” Maeta responded. “These small steps matter.”