First community-spread coronavirus case detected on Kauai

Kauai County has announced its first community-spread COVID-19 case.

Of the total number of confirmed Kauai cases that remain at 19, 13 individuals have recovered or returned to their homes on the mainland. The remaining six actives cases are residents, three of which are in isolation at home, two are in isolation at a facility and one remains in isolation at a hospital, said Mayor Derek Kawakami at a livestreamed daily briefing today on COVID-19.

“All but one case has been confirmed to be travel-related. There is no clear source of infection for one case and therefore it has been determined by the Department of Health to be our first case of community transmission,” Kawakami said.

At the briefing, Dr. Janet Berreman of the Kauai District Health Office said, “For the last few days, we at the District Health Office have been working on the possible source of infection for one of the COVID-19 cases in our community. As you know, 18 of our 19 cases have been clearly related to travel. This case is not. This is our first case of community transmission which is a significant milestone. It’s one we have been expecting and preparing for, but it’s still unfortunate.”

“What this means is that the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 is not just from traveling or from being around travelers but is also from interacting with each other here in our own community,” Berreman said.

Additional information on Kauai’s first community-spread case was not immediately available.

Hawaii’s first confirmed community-transmitted case involved a Kualoa Ranch tour guide on Oahu who developed symptoms March 9.

She urged the public to continue to take the necessary precautions to ensure health and safety and reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to be washing our hands frequently. We need to stay home as much as possible. We need to keep our distance from others when we are going about our necessary activities. And we need to wear cloth masks when we are outside of our homes, even in our workplaces, Berreman said.

“I know these are challenging times and I want to thank you all for all you are doing to keep yourself and our community safe and healthy,” she added.

Kauai that has a population of more than 70,000 residents was the first county in Hawaii to implement an islandwide curfew and traffic checkpoints in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Kawakami amended the county emergency order, mandating all vacation rentals and homestays shut down and cease advertisements beginning Saturday until May 3. All golf courses on the Garden Isle must also close.

The order also requires all employees at food service establishments, as well as pharmacies and dispensaries to wear cloth masks.

Violators face a misdemeanor charge that carries penalties of up to a $5,000 fine and one year in jail.