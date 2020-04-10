High surf advisory in effect for north shores of most isles as rainy weather approaches

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the north shores of most isles in Hawaii, and a wind advisory for Big Island summits.

Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected on the north and west shores of Kauai, and north shores of Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Niihau today.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves, shore break, and strong rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Swimmers and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Westerly winds of 45 to 55 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph are expected on the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea above 8,000 feet through noon Saturday.

Motorists should use extra caution as winds this strong will make driving difficult.

Forecasters, meanwhile, say a cold front approaching the isles will bring light-to-moderate, southwesterly winds to most areas Saturday, along with a few showers. It is expected to reach Kauai Saturday afternoon and then stall over the central part of the isles Saturday night into Sunday, bringing an increase in rainfall and a wind shift to the north.

Today’s forecast is partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers, highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and southwesterly winds from 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with showers, with lows from 67 to 72 degrees.

On the Big Island, afternoon sea breezes may lead to localized convection today, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lighter winds are expected Monday night and Tuesday, as well, with continuing showers. Moderate trades are not expected to return until the middle of next week.