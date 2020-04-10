comscore Foodland to require customers to wear masks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Foodland to require customers to wear masks

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Foodland Super Market said Thursday it will require all customers and employees to wear masks in the store beginning Monday.

The local grocery chain also said customers will be limited to bringing in only one other family member or partner to shop. Groups of more than two will be prohibited.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and employees safe during this crisis,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland chairwoman and CEO.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mayor Kirk Caldwell rejects planned pay raises, opposite of what cabinet members said a week ago
Looking Back

Scroll Up