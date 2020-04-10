Foodland to require customers to wear masks

Foodland Super Market said Thursday it will require all customers and employees to wear masks in the store beginning Monday.
The local grocery chain also said customers will be limited to bringing in only one other family member or partner to shop. Groups of more than two will be prohibited.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our customers and employees safe during this crisis,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland chairwoman and CEO.
