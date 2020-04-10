comscore University of Hawaii head football coach Todd Graham hits Texas hard in initial recruiting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

University of Hawaii head football coach Todd Graham hits Texas hard in initial recruiting

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:46 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii football coach Todd Graham flashes a shaka to the crowd at Stan Sheriff Center, Jan. 25. Graham has been busy in Texas getting his new recruits.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii football coach Todd Graham flashes a shaka to the crowd at Stan Sheriff Center, Jan. 25. Graham has been busy in Texas getting his new recruits.

The University of Hawaii, it seems, has suddenly developed a Texas-sized appetite for Lone Star football prospects. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - April 9, 2020

Scroll Up