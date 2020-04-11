Couple reminded twice, later arrested on Kauai for violating 14-day quarantine

A couple that flew into Kauai Friday was arrested for breaking the 14-day quarantine after being advised twice before to stay where they were lodging.
The emergency quarantine has been put in place in Hawaii to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Adam Schwarze, 36, of Aiea and Desiree Marvin, 31, of Virginia arrived at Lihue Airport on Kauai from Oahu and were advised at around 4 p.m. to go directly to where they were lodging from the airport, according to a preliminary report.
Police stopped the couple and reminded them again of the 14-day quarantine after observing them going in the opposite direction of their stated accommodations after leaving the airport.
Around 6 p.m. a Kauai Police Department officer observed their unoccupied rental vehicle at a Princeville Foodland. The couple was arrested for violating the 14-day quarantine after exiting the grocery store.
They posted bail but have an upcoming court date, where they can be charged with up to $5,000 in fines and one year in prison.
