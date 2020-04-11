Editorial: Honolulu Zoo receives needed vote of confidence
BRUCE ASATO / APRIL 3, 2020
The Honolulu Zoo announced Wednesday that it has received accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), a distinction the beleaguered menagerie lost in 2016.
