Earthjustice files suit seeking protection of whitetip sharks
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 9:03 p.m.
A federal lawsuit was filed last week against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claiming the agency has failed to protect whitetip sharks. Oceanic whitetip sharks were historically one of the most abundant sharks in the world’s oceans, but the population has declined significantly.