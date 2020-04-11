comscore Earthjustice files suit seeking protection of whitetip sharks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Earthjustice files suit seeking protection of whitetip sharks

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:03 p.m.
  • GETTY IMAGES A federal lawsuit was filed last week against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claiming the agency has failed to protect whitetip sharks. Oceanic whitetip sharks were historically one of the most abundant sharks in the world’s oceans, but the population has declined significantly.

    GETTY IMAGES

    A federal lawsuit was filed last week against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claiming the agency has failed to protect whitetip sharks. Oceanic whitetip sharks were historically one of the most abundant sharks in the world’s oceans, but the population has declined significantly.

Earthjustice has filed a federal lawsuit against the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claiming the agency has failed to protect whitetip sharks. Read more

Previous Story
Fabric Mart ordered to close 3 Oahu stores as residents search for material for homemade face masks

Scroll Up