Star-Advertiser’s Saturday print edition going digital

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser will publish and distribute its Saturday edition only in “print replica” format, which is an identical digital version of the printed newspaper, starting May 9.

“Every business is making necessary adjustments both short- and long-term during this COVID-19 crisis, and newspapers are no different,” said Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Star-Advertiser. “With recent usage of staradvertiser.com reaching as high as 1.2 million page views a day, it is clear that our loyal subscriber base continues to increasingly rely on Star-Advertiser digital outlets for news and updates.

“This trend is balanced by continued readership for the traditional print format also featuring detailed stories, news and multiple viewpoints in the community,” Francis said. “But our mission has not changed — we will continue to deliver essential in-depth statewide news and information 24/7 throughout this crisis and beyond.”

The Saturday edition is not being eliminated, emphasized Aaron Kotarek, senior vice president of audience and operations, as it will continue to be available in digital format. Every day except Saturday, subscribers will have access to both the print and digital editions of the Star-Advertiser.

Dave Kennedy, chief revenue officer, noted that the Star-Advertiser ranked No. 1 in the nation for penetration among newspapers in major metropolitan markets with an adult population greater than 500,000 in a recent report by Nielsen Scarborough.

Current subscribers and those interested in new or enhanced subscriptions may call 538-NEWS (6397) or visit staradvertiser.com for more information.