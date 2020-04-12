Firefighters evacuate Times Supermarket in Mililani after chemical leak

Honolulu firefighters are evacuating a Times Supermarket in Mililani because of a chemical leak, according to fire dispatch reports.
Firefighters were sent to the Meheula Parkway store about 11:20 a.m. about a report of white smoke coming from a generator area.
Firefighters at the scene reported a possible refrigerant or ammonia leak.
The store was evacuated and all patrons were asked to move way from the store, fire dispatch communications said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.