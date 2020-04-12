Firefighters evacuate Times Supermarket in Mililani after chemical leak

Honolulu firefighters are evacuating a Times Supermarket in Mililani because of a chemical leak, according to fire dispatch reports.

Firefighters were sent to the Meheula Parkway store about 11:20 a.m. about a report of white smoke coming from a generator area.

Firefighters at the scene reported a possible refrigerant or ammonia leak.

The store was evacuated and all patrons were asked to move way from the store, fire dispatch communications said.