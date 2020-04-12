Thieves target Hawaiian Rent-All during overnight curfew

Thieves struck on Easter Sunday, stealing several generators from equipment rental business Hawaiian Rent-All in McCully.

“Guess the curfew does NOT apply to THIEVES!!,” the business wrote in a Facebook post about the burglary today.

Scott Jung, the store’s manager in charge, said the thieves struck about 4:30 a.m. after scoping out the place just minutes earlier. Security camera footage showed a dark Silverado stopping by the store about 40 minutes before the burglary.

When the truck returned, the streets were empty and three man wearing hoodies got out of the pickup. One man, armed with an ax, began striking one of the store’s shatterproof windows. They lifted up the lower pane of glass and pulled out four generators before fleeing in the truck. The heist only took two minutes.

Jung said his brother, who lives nearby, heard the noise from the burglars and went to investigate, but the assailants had already left.

He estimated the generators were worth about $4,000 and said thieves go after them because they are expensive and in demand on the resale market.

Jung said discovering the burglary was “disheartening” because while others are trying to abide by Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s nightly curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Monday, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, thieves may be feeling emboldened to commit crimes. If caught, however, those convicted for crimes could face enhanced penalties for committing crimes during a state of emergency.

Police have opened a second-degree burglary investigation, Jung said.

He wanted to alert other small businesses that this was happening during the crises, and thanked the public for their messages of support on Facebook.

“It delights us, and it’s really helpful,” he said.

The rental company, in business since 1964 and known for its billboard witticisms, has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic as an essential business renting equipment out to construction companies. It will reopen as usual on Monday.