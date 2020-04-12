Where to purchase or find a face mask in Hawaii

Akira Collection

Two Hawaii Baptist Academy grads and current University of Hawaii at Manoa Shidler College of Business finance students have pivoted from making bikinis to cotton face masks. Carissa Sugita and Ashley Benn are donating the masks to hospital health care professionals, nursing homes and nonprofits, but also are selling online at $15 each to assist with those efforts. Visit akiracollection.com.

Aline Hawaii

Aline Hawaii is offering four-layer masks in keiki (XXS) to adult sizes (L) for $22 each. Each mask is designed with a nose wire and adjustable, elastic ear bands. Maximum of 10 per customer. Profits help the company produce masks for Oahu hospitals. Visit alinehawaii.com or follow on Instagram @alinehawaii.

Aloha Fabrics Hula & Crafts

Reversible face masks are solid, palaka and other prints in small, medium and large, available for $12.99 to $18.99 plus shipping. Visit lopialoha.com.

Allison Izu

Hawaii fashion designer makes custom-designed masks in double-knit fabric with unique shape to fit most nose bridges, in two sizes, with ties in charcoal or black for $20. For every mask sold, more than three are produced to donate to local hospitals. allisonizu.com.

Aloha Funwear

Aloha Funwear sells assorted Aloha print masks in packs of 10, 25 or 100. The company has temporarily stopped taking orders until product bottlenecks are resolved. Visit alohafunwear.com for updates.

Ari South

The fashion designer’s latest offering is the black, Hihiwai mask ($40) that is handmade and printed in Honolulu, with 100% cotton lining and a pocket for a carbon filter (not included), nose wire and and extra elastic, but it’s sold out for the moment. Two other styles ($25 and $35) are available as well. For every mask sold, one will be donated to a local health care center. Visit arisouth.com.

Fish Flags

The Kamuela company on the Big Island has pivoted from making flags and ocean-related apparel to face masks. The company is offering a presale for face masks with fish prints, including the blue marlin, yellow mahi and red shark for $22. For every mask sold, one will be donated to front-line workers. Visit fishflags.com or follow on Instagram @fishflags.

Hawaii Correctional Industries

HCI is taking orders for cloth face masks made by inmates at Waiawa and Kulani correctional facilities. The masks will be available once inmates are done making face masks for Department of Public Safety staff. Email HCI at psd.hawaiici@hawaii.gov or call 808-677-6638 to place an order.

Island Slipper

Island Slipper is selling 100% cotton printed fabric masks modeled after a surgical face mask with elastic ear loops. The inner lining is made of muslin. Free shipping within the U.S.; all sales are final. Temporarily sold out. Only one print at a time is being produced. Check daily at noon weekdays. Often sold out within 20 minutes. Visit islandslipper.com.

Itadakimasu Hawaii

Itadakimasu Hawaii sells 100% cotton face masks with prints including rice brands, sakura, monstera for $5.50 and up on its website at itadakimasuhawaii.com. Questions can be sent to hawaiifacemask@gmail.com.

Jams World

Jams World face masks with disposable filter inserts sell for $15.99 each at jamsworld.com. Jams is also donating the masks to local hospitals.

Jana Lam

Jana Lam is selling Aloha print face masks in various colors made to order for $24 each. Sold out for the moment. All profits go to donating masks. Allow 1-2 weeks delivery time. Pre-orders are being taken at janalam.com. Online instructions for those who want to sew their own at janalam.com/blog.

Kini Zamora

The fashion designer offers red crane and flora face mask #KZmask for $13 each. All sales final. For every one purchased, two will be donated to support local health care workers. Visit squareup.com/store/shopKiniZamora.

Lavahut

Lavahut is offering 100% cotton Aloha print masks made in Honolulu, with elastic loops or adjustable ties and pocket inserts in child and adult sizes for $15 to $20 each. Visit lavahut.com.

Lexbreezy Hawaii

Lexbreezy Hawaii has a “buy a mask, give a mask” campaign. The masks for sale include various tropical prints for $15 made out of a cotton with a pocket for filters (not included) and elastic ear straps. Masks are made to order and take three to four weeks to ship. Many are currently sold out. Visit lexbreezyhawaii.com or follow @lexbreezyhawaii on Instagram for updates.

Muumuu Heaven

The company is selling Muumuu masks, 100% cotton and reversible, for $10 each at muumuuheaven.com. Currently, many of the masks are sold out.

Sandy Feet Hawaii

The company that sells island-inspired clutches and accessories is offering masks with nose wire and a pocket for filter insert on Etsy with free shipping in the U.S. Sandy Feet is receiving a huge number of requests, so check in on Instagram @sandyfeethawaii for updates.

Selective HA

Selective HA is selling masks in solids or patterns with cotton linings. Available for children and adults for $28 to $32 with a separate carbon filter for $5.50. Many are currently sold out. A do-it-yourself T-shirt face mask tutorial and pattern is also available for free online. Visit selectiveha.com or follow @selective_ha on Instagram for updates.

Surviving Hawaii

Fabric print masks with four layers in various sizes. Sold out at the moment. Find her on Instagram @surviving.hawaii. Visit survivinghi.square.site.

Ten Tomorrow

Ten Tomorrow, a modern resort brand, is offering curved or pleated masks made of 100% cotton canvas outside, and lined with rayon cotton and a pocket to fit a filter (not included). Each is embroidered with a joyful message such as “good vibes only” and each one sold will help the company retain its production staff and support for small factories. Ten Tomorrow is also donating masks to health care workers. The masks cost $24 each. Visit tentomorrow.com to learn more.

Tori Richard

Tori Richard offered thousands of fabric face masks for free, as long as requests were accompanied by $1 in postage. Each family was limited to an order of four. Requests have since been maxed out, but more will be available. Visit toririchard.com to find out when more may be available.

Vermilli

Vermilli is offering masks for men and women in modal and spandex for $20. So far, Vermilli has donated more than 300 masks to health care workers as well as the Honolulu Police Department from donations. For every mask sold, at least one mask is being donated. Visit vermilli.com/facemasks.

Facebook groups (public)

>> Masks4Hawaii, a collaboration of providers fulfilling requests from health care providers as well as for those in the community that need a fabric face mask.

>> Mask Maker Hawai‘i, provides information and tips on how to make simple masks during the shortage.

>> Hawaii Face Mask Warriors, group is part of a 50-state network allowing sewists to find medical facilities in need of help supplying face masks or other personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

>> Oahu Mask Sewing Coalition, a group created as an “exchange point” to help get free and donated supplies of face masks to people who need them.

>> Massive Masks for Kauai, a group serving as a resource for those sewing masks to help health care workers on Kauai.

>> East Hawaii Mask Sewing Circle, a group mobilizing as many sewers as possible to sew face masks in East Hawaii.

>> Face Masks for Big Island, a group created to help connect face mask makers to individuals and organizations who need fabric face masks, as well as those willing to donate fabric and share patterns and ideas. Administered by state Reps. Nicole Lowen and Chris Todd.

VOLUNTEER EFFORTS

>> Alohamask.org

WEB RESOURCES

>> hawaiimaker.com

>> Project Mask Up Hawaii

>> MauiMaskMakers.com

>> CDC Face Mask guidelines

>> VIDEO: No-sew face mask, without a sewing machine

* Many retailers are sold out or trying to keep up with demand. Some may have temporarily stopped taking orders for the time being, and are asking customers to be patient.

Offering fabric face masks and want to be on this list? Email nwu@staradvertiser.com.

—

CDC GUIDELINES FOR CLOTH FACE MASKS

>> Should fit snugly, but comfortably against the side of the face, include multiple layers of fabric, and allow for breathing without restriction.

>> Should be routinely washed, depending on frequency of use.

>> To remove, individuals should be careful not to touch eyes, nose or mouth, and wash hands immediately afterward.

>> Should not be placed on children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.