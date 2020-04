Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Miami miracle is taking shape.

The Dolphins made a big splash during free agency and are expected to make a haul during the NFL Draft with a league-high 14 picks, including three first-rounders and two second-rounders.

So a team that was tanking last season could be threatening for a playoff spot this season.

During the free-agent period, the Dolphins flipped around big money and landed top players, such as cornerback Byron Jones from the Cowboys and linebacker Kyle Van Noy from the Patriots.

Rolling in the dough were:

>> Jones, who got a five-year, $82 million contract that included $54 million guaranteed;

>> Van Noy, who signed a four-year, $51 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed;

>> Edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, a high second-round pick (32nd overall) in 2016, who signed a two-year, $15 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed.

>> Edge rusher Shaq Lawson, a first-round pick of the Bills in 2016 who had a career-high 6 1/2 sacks last season and signed a three-year, $30 million contract.

>> Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, a former top-10 pick of the Giants who agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with $19.95 million guaranteed;

Now, throw in picks No 3, 18 and 26 in the first round and Miami’s makeover should be nearing completion.

All the Dolphins need now is a franchise quarterback and they are in line to either trade with the Bengals at No. 1 for Ohio native Joe Burrow or select Tua Tagovailoa, for whom they termed the phrase, “Tank for Tua” last season.

Other big players for the AFC during free agency were the Bills and Broncos.

Buffalo traded its No. 1 pick for Stefon Diggs, the disgruntled Vikings star receiver.

The Broncos beefed up their team with trades for former Titan D-lineman Jurrell Casey and former Texans and Jaguars corner A.J. Bouye. They also added former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

The Browns also bolster an already star-studded roster with right tackle Jack Conklin and tight end Austin Hooper.

On the opposite spectrum, there were teams that were depleted during the free agency period.

The Patriots lost their franchise quarterback, Tom Brady, who has six Super Bowl rings and is considered the Greatest Of All Time.

The drain continued as Van Noy signed with division rival Miami and long-time kicker Stephen Gostkowski was cut.

The Titans also lost some of their core players as five former starters, including quarterback Marcus Mariota and star tight end Delanie Walker, departed.

In a self-destructive move, the Texans, whose coach Bill O’Brien is also the team’s general manager, traded All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals for two second-round picks and running back David Johnson. Hopkins had three years left on his contract.

