Former Hawaii football coach June Jones hopes XFL will return

With the XFL becoming the ex-FL, former Hawaii coach June Jones said he is looking forward to his next football adventure.

In a teleconference on Friday, XFL officials announced the three-month-old league was suspending operations and laying off all employees. That effectively ended Jones’ XFL employment. Jones was head coach and general manager of the Houston Roughnecks. The league pays the salaries of the head coaches.

“We had fun,” Jones said. “I wish we could have finished and won it all. That would have been fun.”

The Roughnecks were 5-0 when the XFL canceled the rest of the season on March 7 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vince McMahon, founder and operator of World Wrestling Entertainment, launched this version of the XFL to fill the void of professional football following the Super Bowl. In partnership with ESPN and Fox Sports, XFL telecasts allowed fans such access as an official’s replay review.

“I’m disappointed for Vince McMahon, more than anything,” Jones said. “He’s a stand-up guy He paid everybody. He did it right, no question about it.”

Since the cancellation of games, Jones has been staying in his native Portland, Ore. On April 1, Jones was prepared to take a flight to Hawaii, where he lives most of the year. But at the ticket counter, he changed his mind because of Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine rule for incoming travelers, figuring he at least could go to the market or an open park in Portland.

“Definitely crazy times,” Jones said. “Hopefully, we won’t see it again.”

Jones, who turned 67 in February, said he is not ready to retire. He has coached at all levels, including four pro leagues — the NFL, Canadian Football League, U.S. Football League, and XFL. He was the Rainbow Warriors’ head coach for nine seasons, including a 12-0 regular season in 2007.

Jones is hopeful the XFL will be resurrected again. The first version of the XFL lasted only one season (2001).

“Personally, I haven’t been told that, but I think they will,” Jones said of a future revival of the XFL. “Vince is a stand-up guy. I think he did everything right on this deal. Once he cuts his losses with the WWE and this, he’ll be back. Who knows when. But he’ll be back.”