Messages of promise light up Las Vegas strip

Nearly 30 days into the Las Vegas shutdown, not a lot has changed with regard to the surrealness of an empty Strip, but the casinos are doing what they can to bolster spirits. In an obviously coordinated effort, select illuminated rooms in the front of a number of Strip hotel towers now spell out messages of unity and promise.

Rooms at Encore are lit in the shape of a heart, while the Wynn’s spells out #Vegas ­Strong. Similar displays grace towers at Caesars Palace, Flamingo, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Delano, Park MGM, Aria, New York-New York, Venetian and Palazzo.

Carnival delayed: It almost had to happen. One of the last big-event holdouts has finally surrendered with the announcement the Electric Daisy Carnival is moving from May to October; the exact dates haven’t been announced. What will be the next domino to fall? The World Series of Poker is in the crosshairs.

Oscar gets the ax: Former Las Vegas mayor Oscar Goodman will no longer serve as the official city ambassador. The Convention and Visitors Authority canceled Goodman’s $72,000 annual contract “… due to the impact of COVID-19 and its closure of the destination.” You can still find him hanging out at his namesake steakhouse at the Plaza.

Books looking for bets: After the suspension of almost all sporting events, the sports books that allow mobile wagering are looking for ways to fill the gaps.

Bets are now being accepted on esports and obscure live sports like cycling, darts and Russian pingpong. Some offshore books even have lines on simulated Madden football games.

Question: I’m not trying to be glib under the circumstances, but if you’re in town, isn’t this the best time ever to take photos in front of famous icons on the Strip?

Answer: Actually, yes. But you’ll have to find a parking spot on a side street and walk a bit, as almost all casino parking entrances are blocked off.

