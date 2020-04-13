Gas leak reported near H-Power at Campbell Industrial Park

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a gas leak at Campbell Industrial Park today.
The leak reportedly occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Hanua Street in proximity to the H-Power plant.
Radio communications indicate the leak is located at a construction site in the area.
