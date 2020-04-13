comscore Gas leak reported near H-Power at Campbell Industrial Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gas leak reported near H-Power at Campbell Industrial Park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police and firefighters respond to a gas leak at Campbell Industrial Park today.

Honolulu firefighters are responding to a gas leak at Campbell Industrial Park today.

The leak reportedly occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Hanua Street in proximity to the H-Power plant.

Radio communications indicate the leak is located at a construction site in the area.

