Nonprofit offers free delivery services for kupuna

Help is On the Way, a new nonprofit organization on Oahu co-founded by Greg Kim, is offering free delivery services for kupuna and others in need. The group is made up of compassionate volunteers.

“You make the arrangements, and we get the supplies to you anywhere on Oahu!” Kim said.

Kupuna and others who are homebound can go to the website hihelpisontheway.org to request a delivery service or to find information about volunteering with the nonprofit. They also may call the nonprofit at (406) 426-1013. All requests are reviewed with a callback within 24 hours. The nonprofit also can be reached by email at hihelpisontheway@gmail.com.