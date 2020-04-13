Police seek suspect who allegedly fired shots into McCully residence, fled in vehicle

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu police have launched a reckless endangering investigation involving a suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a residence in McCully.

Police said an unknown male suspect fired gunshots in the direction of a Makahiki Street home where three elderly residents were sleeping at about 9:40 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses and a surveillance video captured the possible suspect fleeing the area in a white, four-door Scion XB driven by another individual.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Tips may also be sent via honolulucrimestoppers.org.