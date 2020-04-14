Flood advisories extended for Oahu and Big Island; flash flood watch covers all islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended flood advisories for Oahu and the eastern side of the Big Island, while the entire state is under a flash flood watch today.

An upper-level disturbance moving across the Hawaiian islands from the west today will produce periods of heavy showers across the state and isolated thunderstorms, forecasters said.

Honolulu officials said that heavy flooding was occurring at the intersection of Keeaumoku and Makaloa streets near Walmart and that motorists should avoid the area.

The flood advisory for Oahu, originally in effect until 6:15 a.m., has been extended until 9:15 a.m. and covers Honolulu, Waimanalo, Wahiawa, Waialua, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Kai, Ahuimanu, Punaluu, Wheeler Field, Kapolei, Waikele and Kalihi, among other areas.

“At 5:12 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the island of Oahu from the south. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” forecasters said.

The advisory for Hawaii island, also originally in effect until 6:30 a.m., was extended to 9:15 a.m. as well and covers Hilo, Naalehu, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Orchidland Estates, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and Laupahoehoe, among other areas.

“At 5:14 AM HST, radar indicated heavy rain along the east and southeast slopes of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour,” the weather service said.

The flash flood watch for the state is in effect until 11 p.m.

Forecasters said “an upper level disturbance moving into the state from the west will produce periods of slow moving heavy rain showers and thunderstorms across all islands through the evening hours. These heavy rains could lead to flash flooding and elevated stream levels.”