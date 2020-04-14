Hawaii’s daily visitor count hits highest level since quarantine started

The count of daily trans-Pacific visitors rose to its highest level since the first day that Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine was implemented for all arriving passengers.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority reported today that 691 trans-Pacific passengers arrived on Monday, including 164 visitors and 205 residents. The count also included 144 airline crew members, 130 transit passengers and 48 intended new residents for Oahu.

Monday’s count was the highest daily visitor count since March 26, when 239 visitors came. It was 80% higher than Sunday when 91 visitors came to Hawaii.

Visitor counts have ebbed and flowed. In comparison, 89 visitors arrived Saturday, 104 visitors came on Friday, 104 on Thursday, 107 on Wednesday, Tuesday, 133 on Monday, 126 on Sunday, 106 on Saturday, 94 on April 3 and 89 on April 2.

Some 2,138 trans-Pacific visitors have come to Hawaii since the quarantine. That’s still much lower than at this time last year when nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors.

Daily trans-Pacific visitor counts have averaged about 112 passengers since March 26, when Gov. David Ige instituted a 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for all arriving trans-Pacific passengers to cut travel demand and protect Hawaii’s resources. He expanded the quarantine to interisland flights on April 1.