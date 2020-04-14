Man, 50, shot at witness after fleeing crash scene in Waikiki, police say

Honolulu police arrested a 50-year-old man after he allegedly shot at an individual while fleeing from police in Waikiki Monday.

Police said the suspect was involved in a collision involving a moped he was operating at about 6:10 p.m.

He then fled on foot from responding officers. When a witness attempted to stop the perpetrator, police said the suspect fired one gunshot at the witness. The gunshot did not hit the witness.

Police located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.