Police say man threatened to blow up hospital and police station in Kailua

Honolulu police arrested a 39-year-old man after he allegedly threatened to blow up a hospital and police station.
Police said the man who was undergoing treatment at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua for a mental health condition Monday afternoon told his doctor he also wanted to shoot people.
Police arrested him at the hospital on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening.
