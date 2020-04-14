WATCH LIVE: Senate committee on COVID-19 meets with state leaders

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 will meet again at 11 a.m. this morning to assess and advise the Senate regarding the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 plans and procedures.
Today’s schedule:
>> 11:00 a.m. — Office of the Attorney General: Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General
>> 11:45 a.m. — Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: Mr. Scott Murakami, Director
>> 12:30 p.m. — Department of Transportation, Airports Division: Mr. Ross Higashi, Deputy Director
>> 1:15 p.m. — Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director
