WATCH LIVE: Senate committee on COVID-19 meets with state leaders

  • Today

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 will meet again at 11 a.m. this morning to assess and advise the Senate regarding the State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 plans and procedures.

Today’s schedule:

>> 11:00 a.m. — Office of the Attorney General: Ms. Clare Connors, Attorney General

>> 11:45 a.m. — Department of Labor and Industrial Relations: Mr. Scott Murakami, Director

>> 12:30 p.m. — Department of Transportation, Airports Division: Mr. Ross Higashi, Deputy Director

>> 1:15 p.m. — Department of Health: Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director

