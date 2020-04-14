comscore Ohana Pacific Bank declares dividend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ohana Pacific Bank declares dividend

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Ohana Pacific Bank declared a cash dividend of 12 cents a share that was paid Thursday to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28. Read more

