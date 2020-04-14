Hawaii News Ohana Pacific Bank declares dividend By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Ohana Pacific Bank declared a cash dividend of 12 cents a share that was paid Thursday to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Ohana Pacific Bank declared a cash dividend of 12 cents a share that was paid Thursday to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28. It was the seventh successive annual dividend by the publicly traded bank, which opened in June 2006. The company has its corporate headquarters and main branch at 1357 Kapiolani Blvd. near Ala Moana Center and an in-store branch in Palama Market’s Kalihi store at 1070 N. King St. The thinly traded stock closed unchanged Monday at $7.50. Previous Story Police seek suspect who allegedly fired shots into McCully residence, fled in vehicle