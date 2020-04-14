Ohana Pacific Bank declares dividend

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ohana Pacific Bank declared a cash dividend of 12 cents a share that was paid Thursday to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28. Read more

Ohana Pacific Bank declared a cash dividend of 12 cents a share that was paid Thursday to shareholders of record as of Feb. 28.

It was the seventh successive annual dividend by the publicly traded bank, which opened in June 2006. The company has its corporate headquarters and main branch at 1357 Ka­piolani Blvd. near Ala Moana Center and an in-store branch in Palama Market’s Kalihi store at 1070 N. King St.

The thinly traded stock closed unchanged Monday at $7.50.