Maui police arrest man, 70, in alleged killing of roommate, 77, in Lahaina

Maui police arrested a 70-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of his 77-year-old roommate in Lahaina.

The victim has been identified as Frederick Bacolini.

The suspect and Bacolini were involved in an argument at their residence at about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a gunshot was heard and Bacolini was found with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died.

Police arrested the alleged gunman at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and registration of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.