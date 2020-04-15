Maui police arrest man, 70, in alleged killing of roommate, 77, in Lahaina

Maui police arrested a 70-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of his 77-year-old roommate in Lahaina.
The victim has been identified as Frederick Bacolini.
The suspect and Bacolini were involved in an argument at their residence at about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a gunshot was heard and Bacolini was found with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he died.
Police arrested the alleged gunman at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and registration of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing.
