Police arrest man in Hauula after overnight barricade situation

A man is in custody after he allegedly barricaded himself in a home in Hauula, police said.
The suspect had barricaded himself at a residence at Hauula Homestead Road sometime overnight, police said.
A detective with the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is at the scene.
Additional details are pending.
