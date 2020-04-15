Off the News: One less restriction to obey

It’s a relief to hear that the city-imposed 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew against driving last weekend “served its purpose,” according to Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and probably won’t be repeated.

Not that staying off the roads at night is a bad idea; it’s a good one, especially if you don’t have an overnight job.

But most — not all, but most — Honolulu residents already observe mandatory stay-at-home rules. To impose another restriction, especially for something most people do anyway, seemed a bit much.

Fabric stores make a comeback

What a difference a year makes — or even half a year. Back in September, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser ran a story about how even veteran fabric stores were struggling to stay afloat. With the possible exception of quilters and other crafters, nobody was sewing anymore.

Now, cloth masks are in demand during the pandemic. So after a brief weekend shutdown that prompted outcry, Oahu fabric stores reopened Monday afternoon as essential businesses. Maybe it’s time to drag out the old Butterick patterns, too.