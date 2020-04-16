WATCH LIVE: Hawaii government leaders share coronavirus updates

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Gov. David Ige is streaming a Facebook live update at 10:15 a.m. today to discuss the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.
Scheduled speakers include Ige and Hawaii Emergency Management Lead for Public Health & Medical Services Dr. Steven Hankins.
Watch the livestream above.
——
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.