WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell discusses updates to stay-at-home, work-from-home mandate

Mayor Kirk Caldwell is holding a press conference at Honolulu Hale to discuss the criteria to modify his Stay at Home/Work form Home order amid the coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii.

Speakers, besides Caldwell, are expected to include Department of Planning and Permitting Acting Director Kathy Sokugawa, Department of Facility Maintenance Director Ross Sasamura, Department of Housing Executive Director Marc Alexander, and Department of Transportation Services Deputy Director Jon Nouchi.

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.