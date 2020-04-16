Column: Vote for candidates who have a demonstrated ability to lead

The COVID-19 pandemic is testing us all. Testing our resolve, testing our abilities to adjust to the current way of life, and testing our elected officials’ abilities to lead.

I would like to suggest in future elections, those running for office (governor, mayor and various other high-level officials) not be judged on their ability to advertise or raise money — but rather, proven and definable moments in their lives that demonstrate leadership. Leadership in handling emergencies, leading people under adverse conditions, and an ability to deliberately plan using a team of people in a stressful environment.

I would never want to see a militarized form of government in our country — but lessons learned, methodologies and tested leadership are traits used not only in the military, but on the front lines of business. Let us vote for those with those qualities in the future.

The current pandemic has shown that our current elected officials lack all these things. Forgetting what to say. Forgetting their notes for a press conference. Starting an unwanted and not-required park project just days before the predicted peak of the pandemic.

Over the past weeks, a committee had recommended a 3% pay raise for elected and top city officials. Fortunately our mayor put a stop to it for now. No one who understands the current situation or has an inkling of situational awareness would use this time to push a pay raise agenda. This would be akin to the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt asking for a bigger stateroom while his crew is combat-ineffective with the virus. Unthinkable in military circles.

I am sure our governor and mayor are good people, people who care, and under normal conditions, are qualified to be where they are. As we’ve seen, though, these are anything but normal conditions.

We need to elect leaders who can act decisively and as part of a coordinated team when the times are toughest. Military leaders have a saying: “What you have at your disposal to wage war is what you have today, not what you want or hope for. Hope is not a strategy.”

We will never know when the next challenging event might happen, but right now we have inept leaders. Let’s do a better job in the next election and vote for people who have a proven track record of solid tested leadership, not the person who has the most sign wavers.

I am speaking directly to our former military leaders in Hawaii. We have people who have been in charge of thousands in time of war. We have unit leaders who during the worst of combat operations have been in charge. People who have made life and death decisions without the ability to have all the information.

From my earliest memory in the Marine Corps, I was tested, typically being harshly but constructively judged on my performance. During many of these tests, I failed but each time, I learned from my mistakes. Many of our current leaders have never been under this level of scrutiny, until now. Now is too late. For most, this may be their first test and one that, I am afraid to report, they’ve failed.

To my military brothers and sisters, I urge you to step up, if not as someone running for office, but at least to vote. To my fellow citizens, I urge you to elect officials who can handle the task, and to base your vote on those with a past proven performance.

Leadership from the front, not as a sign waver or fundraiser.

Hugh V. Tillman, of Kailua, is retired from the U.S. Marine Corps.