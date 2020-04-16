Woman, 19, arrested after officer assaulted at Mapunapuna crime scene

A 30-year-old female patrol officer was injured by a 19-year-old female suspect while investigating an unspecified crime in Mapunapuna Wednesday night.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the officer at 7:45 p.m. and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer following a “brief struggle,” police said.

The officer suffered undisclosed injuries and was released after being treated at a hospital.