Hawaii Supreme Court allows plan to release inmates on individual basis

April 15 is typically the annual deadline to file federal taxes, but many Hawaii residents and people throughout the country instead received money from the IRS on “tax day.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Monday that more than

80 million Americans would receive economic stimulus money deposits to their bank accounts through the Internal Revenue Service by Wednesday.

The money — $1,200 for a single person, $2,400 for married couples and an additional $500 per dependent child — did begin arriving as scheduled.

Braden Smith, a Honolulu hotel worker who has been out of work for almost a month, received his payment Tuesday.

“I thought it would take much longer,” he said. “The money came in at the right time for me.”

Many more people have yet to receive the economic impact payments. But a “large majority” of eligible Americans should be paid within two weeks, according to the Treasury Department.

“This administration is delivering fast and direct economic assistance to hardworking Americans, and we hope these payments will bring them much-needed relief,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The one-time payments are part of a $2 trillion federal aid package approved by Congress about three weeks ago, and are limited to people who earn up to $75,000 a year, or $150,000 for married couples.

The fastest payments are being automatically issued to those who received a tax refund via direct deposit this year or last year. Those who receive Social Security income also are receiving payments automatically, according to the IRS.

Printed checks are slated to be mailed before the end of this month to people without direct deposit information on file with the IRS.

The IRS also has created an online application — at 808ne.ws/3beIEZA — for people who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return without direct deposit information if they wish to submit their banking information to obtain their economic impact payment quicker.

For people who aren’t required to file a tax return, including low-income workers and certain individuals with disabilities, the IRS is accepting applications for economic impact payments at 808ne.ws/2K5yEGl .

Confirmation of a payment will be sent by the IRS via mail about 15 days after payment is sent.