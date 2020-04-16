Tua Tagovailoa debuts first commercial endorsements ahead of NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa is open for business.

The former University of Alabama and Saint Louis School quarterback debuted his first commercial endorsements ahead of new week’s beginning of the NFL Draft, where he is expected to be a high first-round selection.

Tagovailoa is shown on video billboards and in social media endorsing Muscle Milk as well as Bose headphones.

The Muscle Milk billboards show Tagovailoa with the slogan, “Own your strength.”

A social media spot debuted on the Action Network shows Tagovailoa working out in a weight room and empty stadium where he says, “Own your strength with Muscle Milk. Muscle Milk helps build muscles, but not the muscle it takes to come back stronger after the world has counted you out. It takes heart to build strength.”

The spot references Tagovailoa’s remarkable comeback from season-ending injuries sustained in a Nov. 16 game at Mississippi State that required emergency hip surgery.

The NFL Draft opens April 23.