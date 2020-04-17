Gov. David Ige orders moratorium on residential evictions in Hawaii

Residential renters cannot be evicted by their landlords under a new coronavirus-related moratorium included in a supplementary emergency proclamation signed by Gov. David Ige today.

The closure of the state Judiciary courthouses last month, in effect, already suspended eviction proceedings and pending eviction orders already underway.

The eviction moratorium is in place through April 30, under the proclamation.

But state Attorney General Clare Connors told the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 this afternoon that Ige is discussing the issue with the four county mayors, and that an extension beyond April would likely be authorized next week.

Connors said she believes the moratorium would apply to evictions already in process.

Catherine Awakuni Colon, director of the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, told the committee that her agency has been receiving about 50 calls per day from the public on the evictions issue.

Additionally, Ige’s latest supplementary proclamation requires all essential businesses allowed to continue operating to require customers to wear face coverings while waiting to enter and while inside the business or operation. Employees who come in contact with customers or goods need to wear face coverings. It also requires personnel to monitor and enforce six-foot distances between customers and employees, and limits the number of customers in a facility.

The proclamation also ordered the closure of all state beaches in Hawaii and restricted recreational boating, hiking and fishing outings to no more than two people unless the group is from the same residential family.

Failure to comply with any of the proclamation orders could result in penalties of up to a year in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.