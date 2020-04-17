Hauula man who allegedly barricaded self, shot at police makes court appearance

A 32-year-old man accused of shooting at police officers after he barricaded himself in Hauula made his initial appearance at District Court today on multiple attempted murder charges.

Micah Decosta appeared before Judge Alvin Nishimura via video conferencing from a cell block in the building on six counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Police officers responded to a report of an armed male wearing a tactical vest outside a home on Hauula Homestead Road shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, the suspect ran into the home and refused to exit.

The Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team responded including crisis negotiators who attempted to talk to him. Shortly after 1 a.m., police said the suspect began firing multiple rounds at the officers, grazing a 58-year-old neighbor in his left arm and damaging the police armored vehicle and robot.

Police said an officer then shot the suspect in the shoulder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the officers were injured.

Emergency Medical Services also treated the injured neighbor at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect later identified as Decosta on suspicion of multiple counts of attempted murder.

In 2018, Decosta had barricaded himself in the same home for several hours after officers served him with a bench warrant. The SWAT team broke through the front door and apprehended him. No injuries were reported.