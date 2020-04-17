Hawaii coronavirus cases rise to 553, up 12

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 553, up 12 from Thursday.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 48 have required hospitalizations, with three new cases reported today, health officials said.

The state’s coronavirus death toll stands at nine, unchanged from Thursday. Six of the deaths were on Oahu, while three were in Maui.

Today’s statewide total includes 380 cases on Oahu, 102 in Maui County, 44 on Hawaii island, and 21 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

In all, state officials today reported seven new cases each on Oahu and Maui, three on Hawaii island, and no new cases on Kauai.

Health officials say that the sum of changes by county is larger than the number of statewide newly reported cases because of five previously reported cases that had been pending identification of residency have now been reclassified by county.

A total 390 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting 16 new recoveries today. More than 70% of the people who have been infected in Hawaii are now classified as recovered.

By county, Honolulu has seen 292 patients recover, Maui has had 52 recoveries, the Big Island has had 30, and Kauai has seen 16, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 48 hospitalizations in the state, 40 have been on Oahu, seven on Maui and one on Kauai.

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.