Hawaii vendors say demand is high, but face masks are still available

Though it may seem as if they are all sold out, fabric face masks are still available, according to Oahu vendors.

Chef Kenneth Lee has plenty of face masks in stock at XO Restaurant in Kaimuki for $10 each. For health care workers, they are $8 each.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Lee has gotten creative at his restaurant, and is offering everything from takeout to frozen meals by the pound, along with pastries by local pastry chefs — and hand-sewn, 100% cotton face masks in an array of prints and colors.

XO Restaurant at 3434 Waialae Ave. is open from 5 to 8 p.m. daily.

Matt Carpenter, vice president of Island Slipper, said the company began to use its stock of fabric, which is usually made for the upper part of womens’ slippers, to make fabric face masks.

The pleated face masks went for sale online at islandslipper.com April 3, and demand skyrocketed. While the retail stores are closed, some employees are able to still work making face masks.

“The honest truth is, when we put them out, we didn’t know what the demand would be,” said Carpenter.

The website crashed, and Carpenter said the company has now worked out the kinks, and streamlined the process.

Usually, six different prints are available each weekday, he said. Customers can find them online, starting at noon, and orders will be taken until the stock runs out. Those who are interested in bulk orders should email the company directly

Carpenter said he has his fabric, pleated-style masks with elastic ear bands are priced at $8 each to remain affordable to the community. Some of the runs that do not come out “just right” in production are donated to assisted care homes.

“To me it’s kind of a community effort,” he said. “You’re putting out a product to help the community and then we’re helping the community on the other side, preventing unemployment.”

Designer Jana Lam said her team of three seamstresses continues to sew face masks as quickly as possible to fulfill demand, along with other team members that are prepping fabric, and handling all of the packing and shipping.

While her website at janalam.com may indicate that the masks with filter pockets ($24 each) are sold out, she says they are still available, and that sales are capped out at 400 per listing . Her last listing, however, sold out in just eight minutes.

The production continues, she said, and another round will be available.

Lam has set up “mask waitlist,” where customers can secure their place in line. Once masks become available again, those at the top of the list will be sent a link to purchase the masks.

Producing the face masks has been a way to keep people working at her company during the pandemic.

“I want to keep as many team members employed as possible,” said Lam, “and this is providing that.”

Lam is also collaborating with fashion designer Allison Izu to provide donations of fabric face masks to health care workers at Queen’s Medical Center.