Hawaii’s public schools stick with distance learning for rest of academic year

Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced today that Hawaii’s public schools will continue teaching remotely through the end of the school year rather than calling kids back to campuses.

“We will complete the school year in distance learning mode,” Kishimoto said at a media briefing hosted by Gov. David Ige.

Hawaii’s 180,000 public school students began spring break on March 16 and their vacation was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools began offering distance learning on April 6 and the school year officially ends May 28.

Teachers have been working from home, connecting with their students online or providing hard-copy instructional packets for them and checking in by phone. Many schools have lent laptops to students who need them. Kishimoto said 12,000 devices have been distributed so far and more are available as needed.

Asked what proportion of students have not yet connected with their teachers, Kishimoto said that data has not being compiled statewide but principals are tracking the situation on each campus and following up with individual families.

“It varies from school to school,” Kishimoto said. “I am relying on my principals to be able to answer the question of what percentage of their students haven’t been reached yet and to make sure that they reach out.”

“There’s a variety of ways in which teachers are reaching out,” she added. “They are responsible for their class of students, whether that’s phone calls, technology, letters home, and in very limited situations one-on-one with the family to deliver packets if they are high-risk students.”

Grades will based on performance through the third quarter but students are still responsible for completing school work at home and will get feedback from their teachers.

There had been some discussion of trying to resume at least partial services on campuses before the end of the school year, but that did not pan out.

Instead, the department will soon shift its focus toward rolling out summer school, which will largely take place through distance learning as well, according to a news release from the department.

On Wednesday, the superintendent announced the cancellation of traditional graduation ceremonies at public and charter schools. Instead, each school will set up an alternative celebration to honor graduating seniors that takes into account social distancing requirements.

“This pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way that education will be delivered at all levels and especially how our department will operate moving forward,” Kishimoto said. “We have pushed our boundaries and created new ways of delivering on our mission… I want to acknowledge the resiliency of the HIDOE workforce and thank them for rising to the challenge of looking for innovative ways to move our work forward through this unprecedented time.”

Although campuses are otherwise closed to students, nearly 70 public schools statewide are offering free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for kids through age 18, and nonprofits are also offering free meals at other sites.

The Department of Education has information and resources for distance learning, labeled “Continuity of Education,” for students and parents on its website, hawaiipublicschools.org.