Love’s Bakery discontinues beloved powdered-sugar doughnuts

Love’s Bakery is kissing its iconic powdered-sugar Donettes goodbye.

The 169-year-old Hawaii institution is getting out of all doughnut production, a response to dropping sales over the past 15 years, Terry Elliott, the company’s president, said today.

Even as specialty doughnut shops have become trendy, Love’s has been suffering double-digit losses in doughnut sales, Elliott said.

For the last few months, Love’s has only been baking the powdered-sugar Donettes, the bestseller of its line, but running the production line only three hours a day was inefficient and did not justify the expense, he said.

The company announced on Instagram Thursday that the last of the Donettes stock would be sold in a collectible box featuring Hawaii’s athletes, while supplies last.

Elliott estimated that would take four weeks, unless customers scoop them up as fast as they’ve been snatching up the bakery’s bread and buns since the coronavirus pandemic began.