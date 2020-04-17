Man who allegedly shot at witness of Waikiki moped crash charged with attempted murder

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

A 25-year-old man accused of shooting at a witness after fleeing the scene of a moped crash in Waikiki has been charged with attempted murder.

Jairus Burks appeared before Judge Alvin Nishimura at District Court today via video conferencing from a cellblock in the building on charges of second-degree attempted murder and three counts of firearm-related charges.

Nishimura set his preliminary hearing for Tuesday. Burks’ aggregate bail is set at $500,000.

Police said a male suspect later identified as Burks was operating a moped when he crashed at about 6:10 p.m. Monday. He then fled on foot from responding officers.

When a witness attempted to stop him, police said Burks fired one gunshot at the witness. The gunshot did not hit the witness.

Police located Burks on Kaiolu Street and arrested him.