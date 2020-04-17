Proclamation allows takeout booze sales

A proclamation signed today by Gov. David Ige authorizes liquor sales with takeout food orders, to provide a measure of relief to establishments with liquor licenses.

The proclamation allows licensees to sell unopened beer and wine and pre-packaged cocktails with food for pick-up, delivery, takeout or other means to be consumed off the premises. It also authorizes the Honolulu Liquor Commission to waive, suspend or postpone any deadlines or administrative procedures related to licenses or classes.

“The ability to provide unopened alcohol products with takeout food orders makes practical sense, with no appreciable negative impact to the health and safety of the community,” said Franklin Don Pacarro, Jr., Liquor Control administrator of the Honolulu Liquor Commission, in a news release.

The order is in effect through April 30.