WATCH LIVE: Hawaii State Senate committee on COVID-19 assesses islands’ coronavirus planning

The Hawaii State Senate Special Committee on COVID-19 is convening to assess the state’s coronavirus outbreak planning, starting at 11 a.m.

The committee will meet with people including: Linda Chu Takayama, Office of the Governor; Ryker Wada, Director of the Dept. of Human Resource Development; Scott Murakami, Director of Labor and Industrial Relations; Attorney General Clare Connors; Catherine Awakuni Colon, Director of Commerce and Consumer Affairs; Ross Higashi, Deputy Director of the Dept. of Transportation, airports division; and Chris Tatum, CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

