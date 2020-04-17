Off the News: Dillingham Airfield users get a break; Working from home and mental health

Dillingham Airfield users get a break

In today’s devastated economy, time can be a precious thing. And that’s just what aviation operations at Dillingham Airfield got, as the state Transportation Department delayed its lease termination a year, until June 30, 2021. Earlier, the state had abruptly given the airfield’s 11 aviation businesses, employing about 133 people, until the end of this June to vacate.

No one knows yet if Hawaii’s coronavirus lockdown will extend past April 30, and what economic recovery will entail. But airfield users now have a year-plus to adapt, valuable time they didn’t have before.

Working from home and mental health

To most working folks, “work from home” has long been a longed-for option. Now many of them — the lucky ones, still employed — have what they wanted.

But studies identify a down side to teleworking, besides the technological struggles: heightened mental health strains. It’s not just the recent research from Japan’s Keio University but a known issue before the coronavirus crisis. Invasion of home by work is a concern.

Best to seize the positive and push away from the home desk when the day is done.