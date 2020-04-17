Hauula man who allegedly barricaded self, shot at police makes court appearance

A 32-year-old man accused of shooting at police officers after he barricaded himself in Hauula made his initial appearance at District Court on Friday on multiple attempted murder charges.

Micah I. Decosta appeared before Judge Alvin Nishimura via video conferencing from a courthouse cell block on six counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony.

His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Honolulu firefighters responded to a possible fire in the area of Maakua and Hauula Homestead roads. As firefighters completed their service call, they were approached by a male holding a silver-colored handgun, according to court documents filed at District Court Friday.

The suspect later identified as Decosta claimed he heard a woman being attacked in the riverbed near his home at 54-242 Hauula Homestead Road and that he was going to shoot the attacker.

Police said Decosta ran into his home when police officers arrived and refused to exit.

Several neighbors told the responding officers he had fired approximately four rounds before barricading himself in the residence.

The Honolulu Police Department’s SWAT team responded and set up a perimeter and crisis negotiators attempted to talk to Decosta. Police said at some point, the situation escalated and Decosta began firing multiple rounds at several officers from his residence shortly after 1 a.m., nearly hitting them.

One of the rounds grazed a 58-year-old neighbor’s left arm while he was in his living room. The gunshots also damaged a police armored vehicle and robot.

Police said an officer then shot Decosta in the right shoulder. The suspect eventually exited his home and surrendered. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. None of the officers were injured.

Emergency Medical Serv­ices also treated the injured neighbor at the scene.

Police arrested Decosta at about 4:30 a.m.

In January 2018, he had barricaded himself in the same home for several hours after officers served him with a bench warrant. The SWAT team broke through the front door and apprehended him. No injuries were reported and no charges werefiled.

That same year, Decosta was convicted of misdemeanor criminal property damage involving Board of Water Supply property, according to court records.