Rearview Mirror: Peg and Russell Apple’s ‘Tales of Old Hawaii’ column remembered

We’ve had many historical writers at the news­paper over the years. Two of my favorites were Russell and Peg Apple, who wrote Tales of Old Hawaii in the Star-Bulletin beginning in 1969. Peg died in 1981 and Russ in 1999. Read more

I always learned something from their writings, so I thought I’d give them a tip of the cap here today by excerpting some of their columns.

WHY JUNE 11 IS KAMEHAMEHA DAY

Today we celebrate the birthday of Kamehameha on June 11. In a 1981 column Russ Apple explored why.

We don’t know when Kamehameha the Great was born. It was probably between 1748 and 1761, Apple surmised.

Furthermore, Kameha­meha Day was never intended to be a birthday celebration. “In the Hawaiian language, the day is named La Ho‘omana‘o o Kamehameha I — the day in commemoration of Kameha­meha I,” Apple wrote.

“Kamehameha the Great wasn’t labeled the Great until after the last Kamehameha had left the throne. Until that time they ruled as I, II, III, IV and V.

“Hawaii’s first La Ho‘omana‘o o Kamehameha I was held Dec. 11, 1871. This was the birthday of the Kamehameha then on the throne — Lot Kamehameha, who reigned as Kamehameha V. It was held in honor of the king’s grandfather, Kamehameha I.

“Horse racing and other sports marked the day. Both king and subjects agreed it should be an annual event but that taking a chance on December weather was risky.

“Hence it was moved in 1872 to June 11, a time when the weather is usually bright and sunny, a fine day for sports, parades and picnics.”

A COMET FORETELLS A ROYAL DEATH

The Apples wrote about Queen Emma visiting Puna, a Big Island district, in 1883. The dowager queen stayed in Kaimu, near Kalapana, with government officials, ladies-in-waiting, attendants, secretaries, companions and retainers.

A grass house was built just for her. Puna people provided food, hulas, chants and songs.

“One night, after the Queen had spent a week in Puna, an object ‘like a comet’ flew by slowly over the sea offshore of Kaimu. The excitement and commotion brought Queen Emma from her house.”

When she saw it, the queen cried out, “Please don’t go until I get home.”

Queen Emma rode on horseback to Hilo the day next and took a steamer to Honolulu. “The comet- like object in the sky had called her home. It signaled the forthcoming death of a royal person.”

Princess Ruth Ke‘elikolani, Queen Emma’s sister-in-law, died soon after Emma reached Honolulu.

ROYAL PALMS

I’m always curious to find out how various plants first came to Hawaii. In one column the Apples wrote about how Dr. Gerrit P. Judd, the kingdom’s minister of finance, took teenagers Prince Alexander Liholiho and Prince Lot Kameha­meha on an educational tour abroad.

In 1850 they stopped in Cuba. The two princes brought the first royal palm seeds to the islands, and Judd planted them at his Nuu­anu Valley Judd Street estate.

AHUPUAA

In reading one of the Apples’ 1969 columns, I came upon the definition of ahu­puaa — commonly used as a large land division. First was island, then district, then ahupuaa.

The Apples said it literally means “altar of the pig.” Ahu refers to a pile of stones, and puaa to a pig. A pig would be an acceptable tribute (tax) paid to a chief.

“Such an altar usually stood at the extreme right hand side of the land division, when seen from off-shore in a canoe, and stood close to the beach near the coastal trail.”

OLD IRONSIDES

I was surprised to read that the battleship USS Constitution, now ensconced in Boston Harbor, paid a visit to Honolulu in November 1845.

The USS Constitution was launched in 1797 and protected American merchant shipping vessels. During the War of 1812, it defeated five British warships, earning it the nickname “Old Ironsides,” the Apples wrote.

It came to Hawaii as part of an around-the-world tour in the 1840s. Today it’s the oldest commissioned naval vessel still afloat.

Aboard in 1845 was Lt. I.W. Curtis, who spent his time ashore studying the large inland body of water known today as Pearl Harbor. Curtis concluded it could be made into a harbor by opening the offshore reef, which blocked its use by deep-draft vessels.

His report said that ships inside would be protected from attack by enemy warships, and the entrance could be easily controlled. It had plenty of fresh water for a fleet, and storms would hardly disturb its waters.

This was 30 years before King Kalakaua offered it to the U.S. in exchange for reciprocity in trade.

WHAT IF?

The Apples stopped there, but my mind often wonders, What if? What if Old Ironsides had not come to Hawaii in 1845? Lt. Curtis would not have seen the potential of Pearl Harbor.

If that had not happened, the U.S. might not have built a naval base at Pearl Harbor, and in 1941 there would have been no reason for the Japanese to attack. The U.S. might have stayed out of World War II.

Also, giving the use of Pearl Harbor to the U.S. allowed our sugar industry to thrive, necessitating the importation of Portuguese, Puerto Rican and Asian workers … leading to most current residents even being born!

And without a powerful Hawaii sugar industry, it’s conceivable that the monarchy would not have been overthrown in 1893.

Something as seemingly inconsequential as Old Ironsides visiting Hawaii in 1845 may have changed everything!

KAMEHAMEHA II

One intriguing thing I learned from the Apples is that when Kamehameha I died in 1819, his son, Liholiho, faced a challenge from a nephew, Ka‘owa Kekuaokalani. Their forces met in battle at Kuamoo on the Big Island in December 1819.

Liholiho showed his diplomatic skills by cutting several high chiefs in on his father’s sandalwood monopoly in exchange for their support.

With their warriors, Liholiho won the battle of Kuamoo and became Kame­ha­meha II. He was just 22 years old.

The Apples felt Hawaii would have been very different under Kekuaokalani. His battle cry was to throw all foreigners out of the islands. He would have turned the missionaries away when they arrived in 1820.

Hawaii might still be an independent kingdom with Hawaiian as the everyday language.

The Star-Bulletin published a book from Russ and Peg Apple, also titled “Tales of Old Hawaii.” Their column ran until about 1986.