Rearview Mirror: Peg and Russell Apple’s ‘Tales of Old Hawaii’ column remembered

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Old Ironsides visited Hawaii in 1845, and a report about Pearl Harbor may have changed Hawaii forever. Above, an 1803 painting of Old Ironsides by Michel Felice Corne.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1987 Russell Apple, who, with his wife, Peg Apple, wrote “Tales of Old Hawaii.”

  • COURTESY PHOTO Kamehameha II’s diplomatic skills prevented a nephew from seizing the throne in 1819. Above, a portrait of the king attributed to John Hayter.

We’ve had many historical writers at the news­paper over the years. Two of my favorites were Russell and Peg Apple, who wrote Tales of Old Hawaii in the Star-Bulletin beginning in 1969. Peg died in 1981 and Russ in 1999. Read more

