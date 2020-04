Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bob Sigall, who writes the weekly Rearview Mirror column that appears Fridays in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, received a Historic Hawai‘i Foundation award Thursday for Achievements in Interpretive Media.

The foundation said its Historic Preservation Honor Awards are Hawaii’s highest recognition of projects, organizations, publications and individuals active in preservation, rehabilitation, restoration or interpretation of archaeological, architectural and cultural sites throughout the Hawaiian Islands.