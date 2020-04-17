Whether it’s Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, Dolphins hope fans trust their QB decision in NFL draft

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has been acutely aware of the impact the 2020 NFL draft will have on the franchise, its rebuilding effort and his career.

Grier’s much-anticipated decision on who the Dolphins will take with the No. 5 pick has been hotly debated for months leading up to next week’s draft, where the team is expected to take a quarterback. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert may be the best options to elevate the franchise in the future.

Grier has heard from Dolphins fans while shopping at the grocery store, taking a break from film study and during virtual meetings during the coronavirus quarantine away from team facilities.

A pest control worker who recently worked on his house also peppered him with questions.

Even Grier’s wife, Paige, and their sons, Landon and Jackson, are just as curious, too.

“Every day they pop in my office, and ask who we’re taking,” Grier lightheartedly said during a Zoom video conference with the media on Thursday.

“We’ll do what’s best for the Dolphins and we feel good about (our) process.”

Grier and the Dolphins staff, including coach Brian Flores who was not made available to share his pre-draft comments, have been hard at work preparing for the draft that is supposed take their extensive rebuilding process to the next level.

The Dolphins worked extensively to collect assets and enter the draft with 14 picks, including the Nos. 5, 18 and 26 picks in the first round. The draft begins virtually on Thursday.

And Grier, who became Miami’s top football decision maker last year in his 20th year in the Dolphins organization, knows he must deliver.

After all, the Dolphins have reached the playoffs just twice since Dan Marino retired in 2001. They have won just four AFC East titles since 1990. They haven’t played in the Super Bowl since 1984 and haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1972 and 1973.

“I think it’s very important (to hit a home run in the draft). For us, and this organization, the next two drafts, the picks we have next year, if we do the job we expect to do, we could build a strong team here that could win for a long time,” Grier said.

“If we hit it right with the right picks, the smart picks, we’re going to have a chance to be a good team here for a long time.”

The Dolphins’ future success hinges greatly on landing the right quarterback.

Tagovailoa, a Saint Louis alum who helped Alabama win a national title in 2018, may be the riskiest draft prospect in recent history.

His recovering hip injury and other ailments in college cloud his top-5 potential, superior accuracy as a passer and overall charisma that Dolphins fans have gravitated toward since the “Tank for Tua” campaign unofficially tied Tagovailoa to the Dolphins in December 2018.

Herbert, the Oregon standout, may be the safer option. Despite college injuries of his own, albeit less severe, Herbert’s 6-6 frame may be sturdier than Tagovailoa’s with arguably the strongest arm in the draft — even better than presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

Herbert’s accuracy and his ability to reset his frame while on the move, however, are weaknesses that need to be improved.

During his videoconference, Grier also made a point to mention how injuries affected two players he came across in the football world. In fact, he mentioned both players twice.

Jake Long was the Dolphins’ No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008, whose career later became affected by injuries after being the healthy, safe option after college.

Curtis Martin — the oft-injured college running back drafted in the fourth round by the Patriots in 1995, shortly before Grier left New England for Miami — went on to have an 11-year Hall of Fame career.

Grier and Flores are weighing the pros and cons of both players. They are considering as many factors as they can with regards to both players, and several others they will draft to join the franchise.

“Historically, it can go all over the place,” Grier said. “You always want the talent. You talk about the kid, the person, the work ethic. You do look at injuries, it is a factor. Which position he plays and such.”

And they hope their draft decisions, even if they may go against what others desire, are able to satisfy Dolphins fans just as eager to see their team succeed, too.

“We’re going to do what we feel best for the Miami Dolphins,” Grier said having faith from Dolphins fans.

“I would hope they trust in what we’re doing.”